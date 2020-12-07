Letter: Pardoned convict Mike Flynn, turns against America

Republican contributors say they get little coverage in the Arizona Daily Star. I agree. Reading their letters makes me aware of the need for more money for Education… of the writers. Unless these are 6th or 7th graders writing, the lack of knowledge of subjects they write about proves neglectful instruction. But, how about a former Army General, shouldn’t he know?
The recently pardoned convict, Michael Flynn, has to be one of America’s most treasonous characters. He colluded with Russians during the 2016 campaign. He spent time in prison. The Buffoon pardoned him, and now, the turncoat tweets, demanding that the Lame-Duck president “…declare a limited form of Martial Law, and temporarily suspend the Constitution and civilian control of these federal elections, for the sole purpose of having military oversee a national re-vote.”
He frightens citizens with lies about “well-armed Marxists in ANTIFA and BLM…” stationed in our cities ready to attack. A “rule of law that protects… minorities… We are under attack from within.”
Sheldon Metz
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
