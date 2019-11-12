Donald Trump has begun to formally withdraw the United States from the Paris climate accord. Were Bob Dylan alive today he might just write the following:
How many climate change lies must a man tell alone before he is called a liar?
The answer my friend is not blowin in the wind, the answer is in your mind.
How many times can a man turn his head and pretend that he doesn't see?
The answer my friend is not blowin in the wind, the answer is about thee.
How many deaths will it take till he knows that too many people will die?
The answer my friend is not blowin in the wind, the answer is that he lies.
Larry Gray
SaddleBrooke
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.