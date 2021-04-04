Letter: Parity in Justice

Recently we have seen mass shooters in Georgia and Colorado kill 18 people. Both were arrested and taken to jail. One was wounded by gunshot. Both remain in custody awaiting justice.
Mr. Floyd never made it to jail. He was accused of passing a counterfeit $20 bill.
If you wonder why a movement like Black Lives Matter exists, you may need to go back to school on our nation’s principle doctrine of “Equal Justice for All”. You may also want to look at the rates of police shootings of blacks and non-whites vs. shooting of whites.
As an old white man, I am disgusted by the tolerance of the culture in the US for allowing this to continue.
Jeff Rayner
SaddleBrooke
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.