Letter: Parody about the former Prez

Uung to the tune of Rick James' "Super Freak."
He was a very sleazy prez,
The kind that doesn't like a brother.
He did not let his disciples down,
With his January tweet.
He likes the Proud Boys and the Klan.
He says that they’re his all time favorite.
When they searched in every room
For his own Veep, he had us on our knees.
He said it would be wild, wow.
He was fond of Q Anon.
It was the wettest of wet dreams
For all of the white supremes.
That prep was pretty sleazy.
That prez’s a super creep.
I’d really like to bash him,
If we meet up on the street.
He's Alt Right, he's Alt Right
That prez’s Alt Right you see, yeah.
With his bronzer and combover.
He was very mean to all his beauty queens.