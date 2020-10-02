Letter: Part

Maybe it's time to take a hard look at the highly divisive nature of our two party political system. In theory it recognizes that there are many ways to look at things. Our Constitution provides a method to resolve these conflicts as long as all sides negotiate in good faith. But as soon as either side starts keeping track of who is "winning" everything starts to crumble and we become enemies- often pitting friends and family members against each other. Politics can be a noble profession when it is practiced in a selfless and compassionate manner. but it should never be used as a tool to punish those whose views differ from our own-lest we become prisoners of our own biases..
Jay Quick
North side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
