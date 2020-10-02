 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Part
View Comments

Letter: Part

Maybe it's time to take a hard look at the highly divisive nature of our two party political system. In theory it recognizes that there are many ways to look at things. Our Constitution provides a method to resolve these conflicts as long as all sides negotiate in good faith. But as soon as either side starts keeping track of who is "winning" everything starts to crumble and we become enemies- often pitting friends and family members against each other. Politics can be a noble profession when it is practiced in a selfless and compassionate manner. but it should never be used as a tool to punish those whose views differ from our own-lest we become prisoners of our own biases..

Jay Quick

North side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

  • Updated

OPINION: Steve Kerrrrr ... should mind his own business in "failed state" California, says the chairman for Pima County's Republican Party. That and more in our Monday Letters to the Editor.

Letters to the Editor

Letter: A Choice

To all those voters who have moved to Arizona from a state run by Democrats because you were fed up with the taxes, entitlement programs, crim…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News