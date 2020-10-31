Letter: Partisan caution

To provide background, I am an older, white male. I am and have been a registered Republican. I voted for Trump and not for Clinton. I remain loyal to my own conservative principals, but I am voting for Biden. I have two main considerations, first, I do not trust a liar and Trump has consistently lied to the citizenry. Maybe I could forgive a politician for lying, it can be their nature.
My second consideration is related to the first. He has been representing the conservative perspective however, I think he has consistently demonstrated he is not a conservative. He has touted his skills as a business person, but has increased our national debt each and every year since his inauguration. Since might be a fluke except for fact that he has a long history of over indebtness.
Michael Ullery
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
