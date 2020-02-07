Letter: Partisan Impeachment
Partisan Impeachment

Well, when the curtain finally dropped on the theatrics of the impeachment hearings, simple as it is, my summation evolved by sorting through some of the more frequent quotes: “A trial without witnesses is no true trial”(Senate minority leader); “Depriving the country of a fair trial (meaning without witnesses), there is no exoneration”; “Americans will recognize that the country did not get what the founders intended”( Head of Intelligence Committee); “The Senate could refuse to hear witnesses, and “Framers did not mean this political process was to be a partisan process” (Former Senator and Vice-President). Draw your own conclusion. Again, mine is quite simple. The “Framers’ intent” had less to do with “witnesses” than an impeachment process that was unquestionably non-partisan. What began exclusively on one side of the aisle ended exclusively on the other side of the aisle. What could be more partisan? Each half of the Americans got what they wanted. Seems fair.

Don Weaver

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

