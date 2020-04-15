Letter: Partisan opportunity trumps public safety
View Comments

Letter: Partisan opportunity trumps public safety

Wisconsin Republicans saw an opportunity for voter suppression. This was the most reprehensible partisan election action since the post reconstruction south. With the coronavirus pandemic raging, the Democratic governor’s effort to postpone in-person voting was shot down by the Republican statehouse. Their partisan supreme court backed up the gerrymandered, unfairly balanced legislature. Not to be outdone, The Heritage Foundation majority U.S. Supreme Court sealed the deal. The Republicans were also successful in reducing polling stations, resulting in dangerous increased human contact. Taking their cue from the popular Reality TV Personality-in- Chief, they denied the much safer mail-in voting option. Look for similar efforts in Arizona. Is this what Jonathan Hofman had in mind in his 3/22 article about restricting democracy and allowing the lobbyists to run government?

Rick Klumpp

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News