Letter: partisanship

I do not believe the two party system is serving us well. They are providing deeply flawed candidates of Trump and Biden for us to vote for in the next election. Both have a litany of issues that clearly should eliminate them as viable Presidential candidates. The partisanship has become so bad that any smart capable candidate would have to think seriously before submitting themselves to the torture of the job, and the abuse to their family and friends.
It would be wonderful to see a capable person with good character come forward as an independent with charisma that could lead the American people into an exciting future! One that could get people excited about being a good citizen and serving the country. A citizen that would respect the Office. A candidate that could give the Kennedy speech about what we can do for the country! It is clearly a time for a capable Independent!
Dave Locey
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
