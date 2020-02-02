Letter: partisanship

Since we crawled out of the ocean humans have always divided into "political tribes" only to become enemies.
When we had some type of eruption, war, famine, pandemic, nuclear weapons, climate change etc. we are forced to cooperate until things get back to "normal" and then repeat.
Bitter partisanship in government is here to stay.
We use broad laws to try to solve a very narrow problem and that makes partisanship worse.
Examples of a narrow part of the “Religious freedom” law.
The use of tax money for religious schools, have prayer in schools , no contraceptives , gay marriage, abortion and almost any activity that can be attached to "religious freedom"
Both parties want laws for “The people" but will not bend to get something done.
The constitution of 1788 has been twisted to fit the 2020s
A constitutional convention is needed to correct the faults.
Any form of government will eventually become narrow minded and corrupt.
Donald Plummer
Northwest side
