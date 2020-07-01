Letter: Partisanship
View Comments

Letter: Partisanship

For a species as smart and creative as we are we've surely made a mess of things. We fly to the Moon and send remote vehicles beyond the Sun while we attack each other over the color of our skins. We look to the Heavens for guidance from above wile we allow our brothers and sisters to starve. We create myriad languages and cleaver to ways to express our selves but the language of love requires no translation. We read sacred texts to define good and evil but that knowledge already resides in our hearts Receiving the undeserved blessings of these brief seconds of existence we can do far better than this. Far better.

Jay Quick

North side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News