Letter: Partisanship

For a species as smart and creative as we are we've surely made a mess of things. We fly to the Moon and send remote vehicles beyond the Sun while we attack each other over the color of our skins. We look to the Heavens for guidance from above wile we allow our brothers and sisters to starve. We create myriad languages and cleaver to ways to express our selves but the language of love requires no translation. We read sacred texts to define good and evil but that knowledge already resides in our hearts Receiving the undeserved blessings of these brief seconds of existence we can do far better than this. Far better.
Jay Quick
North side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
