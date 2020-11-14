Letter: Partition the U.S. to ensure peace and civility

As long as the electoral college remains the U.S. is doomed to relive a nightmare every presidential election. Therefore I propose the following solution in order to avoid more trauma or even civil war:
Red and Blue States are conveniently connected for the most part so the U.S. can be partitioned into separate autonomous regions. Since Blue States are on two opposite sides of the country the regions will resemble the partitioning of India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh.
The Red Region will have much more terrritory but this is only fair since Florida and much of the Gulf Coast states will soon be underwater.
The nation's nuclear weapons will be evenly divided and any time Red and Blue leaders talk they will have their fingers on the nuclear button in order to ensure civil and truthful relations---a great improvement over the status quo!
Richard Boren
Southeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
