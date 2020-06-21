Letter: Party of Lincoln

In our increasingly angry nation, where everyone seems to be looking only to the left or right, it is producing circular thinking that is spinning out of control. We are fast becoming warped and out of sync.
The Republican Party of Lincoln has become a pale sickly thing. With Donald Trump as leader it is moved about like a blind jelly-like organism, hostile to the betterment of society, pugnacious in tone, with kindness erased from their demeanor.
In response, the Democratic Party of Roosevelt has become hostile with loathing smacked with despair, moved by long-standing inequities and intolerance. In its wake it has produced a sensitivity to otherwise seemingly harmless icons as a Black man's picture on a box of rice. We quickly remove such offending things as signs of long-standing wrongs.
I can only hope that in this restless, unhappy land, some new, fair leadership will emerge In November and calm the hearts and vision set so on edge by President Trump.
Ron Lancaster
North side
