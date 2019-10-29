In this week’s news, partisan politics dominated the top stories. This is a reminder how many important issues face our country that cannot be solved by party politics. For example, climate change can’t be solved by one party. It is going to take every person and every politician to solve this critical issue. The majority of Americans support congress to take action on climate change. Rather than be divided on this issue, our representatives must come together. Fortunately some Democrats and some Republicans have risen above party politics and have cosponsored the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act, HR 763. This bill will bring climate change under control while stimulating technology innovation. It is time we all rise above partisan issues and focus on people issues like clean air and water. If we don’t, the alternative will be no winners at all. The party is over.
Maggie Kraft
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.