Living a normal life with a severe form of alopecia can be quite difficult. In addition to the looks I get when I’m out and about, I also have to worry about keeping up with rising out-of-pocket costs for the prescription medications I take to keep my immune system at bay.

Passing the DRUG Act would help reform some of the practices of Pharmacy Benefit Managers or PBMs use to maximize their profits while threatening access and affordability for patients. PBMs are the healthcare intermediaries that control 80% of the prescriptions on the market, and they have an inordinate amount of control over where and when patients can access the important medications they need.

As a nurse in my professional life, it is even more incredibly frustrating to watch one segment of the healthcare industry profit off the backs of vulnerable patients. To improve patient access and reduce out-of-pocket costs, Arizona’s congressional delegation should help support and pass the DRUG Act without delay.

Rachel Lembo

Foothills