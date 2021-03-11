Letter: Pass the Relief Bill

I appreciate the 10 Republican Senators who made the effort of visiting Pres. Biden to suggest a lower priced Stimulus package. They argued that $1.9 is “a lot of money.” Well, $600 Billion is also a lot of money. Even $300 billion is a lot. But they offered no other rationale. The real question is how much does the country need? It looks to me that the writers of the Relief Bill did their calculations, and we should honor that work. This is not the time for small measures.
Republicans talk about stacking up $1 dollar bills and how far that would go. They say there are a lot of give-aways without ever pointing them out. Again, no reasoning, no evidence, no alternative, except do nothing.
If Republicans want people to give up unemployment and go back to work, they should back $15/hr.
Martin Plocke
Southwest side
