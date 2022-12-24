Letter: Passing the Afghan Adjustment Act…..

Please contact your local rep and show your support and stress the urgency to pass the AAA. If we don’t pass it before the incoming house takes the majority…..it won’t pass, and thousands of Afghans that risked there lives to protect and fight for this country will have to leave. This act is supported by an overwhelming number of service members, active and retired. So if not for the decency’s sake, do it for the veteran’s who lived side-by-side with the Afghans.