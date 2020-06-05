Letter: "Pastor" Trump

In his pathological need to display dominance, Trump, an arriviste with no respect for facts and tradition, has now entered the heretofore neglected realm of religion. With bible in hand in front of St. John's church, he threatened the "weak" governors with military intervention in case they fail to control the upheavals following
the killing of George Floyd. One day later, Trump and Melania visited the Shrine of Pope John Paul II in another photo-op and political infusion into the rhythm of his evangelical base. Except for approving lackeys like Franklin Graham and Robert Jeffress, the reaction of the religious hierarchy was overwhelmingly negative. They questioned the coupling of military threats with the newly found religiosity of a president who has attended but eleven regular church services (AP) since his inauguration. He has also frequently insulted religious leaders who challenged him, including pope Francis.
If you ever needed a simple example to understand the meaning of the word "blasphemy," this is one of it.
Frederick Leinfest
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!