Letter: Patent Protection and Big Pharma Greed

The focus throughout the pandemic has been on protecting intellectual property rights—and profits-rather than quickly supplying treatments and vaccines globally. Both Jonas Salk and Alfred Sabin didn’t patent their polio vaccines. Inventor of insulin Frederick Banting declined to put his name on the patent believing it was unethical for a doctor to profit from such a lifesaving discovery.
Yet Big Pharma, Bill Gates and other elites have blocked initiates to distribute remedies widely, cheaply and rapidly reaping astronomical profits on research often developed with public funds. According to Financial Times, the US government still owns one of the main patents underpinning the Moderna vaccine but has not yet charged royalties to a company producing billionaires. Pfizer has assured investors that continual boosters will produce enormous income streams.
It is one humanity in an interconnected global world yet a narrow monopoly is obstructing comprehensive pandemic solutions that include inexpensive repurposed treatment drugs.
Candace Charvoz Frank
West side
