 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Patent Protection and Big Pharma Greed
View Comments

Letter: Patent Protection and Big Pharma Greed

  • Comments

The focus throughout the pandemic has been on protecting intellectual property rights—and profits-rather than quickly supplying treatments and vaccines globally. Both Jonas Salk and Alfred Sabin didn’t patent their polio vaccines. Inventor of insulin Frederick Banting declined to put his name on the patent believing it was unethical for a doctor to profit from such a lifesaving discovery.

Yet Big Pharma, Bill Gates and other elites have blocked initiates to distribute remedies widely, cheaply and rapidly reaping astronomical profits on research often developed with public funds. According to Financial Times, the US government still owns one of the main patents underpinning the Moderna vaccine but has not yet charged royalties to a company producing billionaires. Pfizer has assured investors that continual boosters will produce enormous income streams.

It is one humanity in an interconnected global world yet a narrow monopoly is obstructing comprehensive pandemic solutions that include inexpensive repurposed treatment drugs.

Candace Charvoz Frank

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News