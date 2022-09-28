Letter: Path to clean air

Transportation, to me, is the. Key global economic trigger. The majority drives combustible engine vehicles. Supply& demand. When Oil& gas supplies are low & demand is high, prices of not just gas, but everything else is high. Only whenEVs become affordable for the majority should gas & oil supplies be low. In the 1930's, Germany built the autobahn between cities to speed up delivery of goods & travel by the people. We have the interstate highways. Also inthe 1930's , Dr. Ferdinand Posche engineered, designed & built the Volkswagen (the people's car). It was affordable for all and yes, mass produced. Our EV industry needs a Dr. Porsche.
Joe Sanchez
Marana
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.