Letter: Pathetic Biden blames Trump for border crisis

In an interview with NBC, Biden said that the Trump administration's failure to cooperate during the election transition is the cause for the current border crisis. How pathetic of Biden! Numerous migrants interviewed by journalists have revealed they felt invited to come by Biden's campaign rhetoric. Within a couple weeks of being in office, Biden reversed Trump's border policies, including halting border wall construction, ending the Mexican Protocols, ending asylum agreements with Central American countries, limiting ICE removals, re-instating 'Catch and Release", etc. In February, Border Patrol encounters surged to over 100,000. In March they jumped to over 170,000 with a record number of unaccompanied children. Soon to be released April's migrant numbers are expected to be about the same, on track to be over 1.5 million by year's end, the highest in 20 years. Biden now wants to give corrupt Central American countries $4 billion in tax payer money. As VP under Obama, he oversaw $1 billion in aid to them that was a failure!
Steve Denver
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.