Letter: Pathetic But True Loss

Post WW II the United States was the undisputed world leader in so many ways, unchallenged for that role. In recent years other nations grew into co-leader roles. Last week several numbers and images came to light which puts to rest once and for all that our former role has vanished.
New Zealand with a population greater than Maricopa County went 102 days with no reported Covid cases and then had, according to the so called leader in Washington, had a horrible "surge" of 14 cases.
Taiwan, with a population 2 million greater than Florida has reported 486 cases and 7 deaths,compared to Florida's 584,000 cases and 9,900 deaths.
Grade schools are forcing kids back to school only to close down, college kids go back to school only to party, and some college football schools totally ignore science and medicine to play for the dollar.
In these times America has shown the world we utterly and completely lack competent leaders and an intelligent and responsible citizenry.
Timothy Canny
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!