Letter: Pathetic Joe Biden now blaming Trump for riots

Joe Biden will be in Pittsburgh, PA today, 8/31, accusing President Trump of fomenting violence across America. How pathetic and ludicrous! Trump and Republicans have consistently for months been denouncing the riots and destruction in DEMOCRAT controlled cities. These rioters are primarily young liberal Sanders and Biden supporters. Trump has called for law and order. It has been the deliberate unwillingness of the liberal leadership in these cities to fully use the police or the National Guard to quell the violence. There has been almost NO denunciation by Democrats, including BIden and Harris of it, including during their convention, until recently when polls have shifted against them on this issue. Unfortunately, the mega Democrat news media will regurgitate and amplify Biden's accusations against Trump. If anything, the Democrats being silent on it all has incited further violence and destruction. Their silence has provided a tacit approval of it. For Biden to blame Trump for all this is the height of hypocrisy and intellectual dishonesty.
Michael Wayne
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
