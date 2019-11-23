If Congressional Republicans truly believe that the President is the victim of a "witch hunt" and that individuals testifying in the impeachment hearing are lying, have no firsthand knowledge of impropriety by the President, or are part of the "deep state" conspiring against the President; the answer to all accusations can easily be refuted by those with firsthand knowledge. I believe it's the patriotic duty of those individuals subpoenaed by Congress, Pompeo, Mulvaney, Bolton etc., to defy the President and come forth and testify on his behalf to prove there was no impropriety and clear his good name. In fact, they have a sworn duty to come forward to defend the President and tell the American public they were not directed to do something illegal or in violation of the Constitution or that the President has not in anyway lied about the circumstances of the investigation . Time for the truth!
Bob Tarpchinoff
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.