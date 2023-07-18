I cannot believe I’d ever see a letter to the editor in this Trump divided world as stupid, unpatriotic and anti-democracy as the letter in Wednesday’s Star, an attack on the Opinion Letter of Kathleen Bethel, ‘Time to take back the American Flag.’

The writer, obviously a Republican, criticized another Bethel for wanting the American flag to fly over her house without fear or repercussions. I feel the same way. I served in the Army during Nam. I am a patriot. I feel proud seeing the flag, used properly. I fly the flag on patriotic holidays (for my buds) and others. The trepidation is there. I do not want anyone to believe I am a closed-minded Republican.

Democrats are as proud of Old Glory as anyone, and the right to fly it is sacrosanct. But right-wingers have confiscated the flag in claiming Ole’ Glory as their own symbol while snidely ridiculing “the republic for which it (still) stands …. indivisible, with liberty and justice for ALL ”

Sheldon Metz

Northeast side