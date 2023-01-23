Letter: PATRIOTISM

Senator Rick Scott(R-FL): TRUE American patriots do not waste or disregard the value of EACH of us and contrary to your view, "patriots to save America" are not limited to just "conservatives". Are you saying "liberals" are not patriotic?? When will you honor the patriotism of those "liberals" who served and continue to serve and even die in service around the world to protect America? America DOES need to be "saved" from those who refuse to practice and defend TRUTH HONOR INTEGRITY RESPECT....... against ALL comers including the former president. McCarthyism - both the "Eugene 1950s"-type and the"Kevin 2020s"-type and "trumpism" are alive and well in America and they need to be countered with COURAGE NOW! Otherwise it will be....."divided we fall"!!! . It takes ALL OF US to "save/secure OUR democracy.