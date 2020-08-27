Letter: Patriotism

I am a veteran of the Marine infantry in Viet Nam. My friends are aware of this, but I do not wear it on a sandwich board. It irks me a great deal when President Trump wraps himself in the American flag and claims to define patriotism for others; e.g., he recommends prison for flag burners, declares that kneeling black football players should be deported. He could have served his country in a number of ways during the 1960s, but instead he made the specious claim that he had bone spurs. Now he makes the fallacious claim that he is a patriot. He does not deserve the title.
David Byrne
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
