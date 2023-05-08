Rep. Juan Ciscomani's piece touting his accomplishments mention one very important fact: he and his fellow Republicans are willing to imperil our country's future by failing to pay for the debts our Congress has incurred.

This is the party that denied the validity of our 2020 presidential election, plotted to deny the constitutional transfer of power to the rightfully elected President and urged its followers to overthrow the government. Now, like spoiled brats, they hold our country's future hostage in petulant attempts to overturn legislation that serves our citizens with much-needed support of our economy, our veterans and retirees.

Want a balanced budget? Raise the debt limit as you did three times to pay for Trumps tax cuts and support the IRS that will increase revenue from those who can most afford to pay!

Bruce Hilpert

North side