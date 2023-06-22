It seems that what motivates Trump supporters is that they are the patriots, likening themselves to the patriots of the American Revolution willing to fight for their cause. Mr. Trump in recent social media posts has referred to himself as "King" thereby, making MAGA really MAKA, make America a kingdom again. Is there a better term for the remaining Trump supporters than loyalists, the name applied to those in America who supported the king and opposed the American revolution? Patriotism in America is defined by a willingness to uphold the constitution, pay taxes, and tolerate the 'other', as well as defend the country against foreign and domestic enemies.' King' Donald fails these criteria.