Letter: Paul Gosar is a Bigot and Traitor

H.R.1 was being debated in the House, Traitor Gosar was giving a speech to a white Racist organization and lying about the Election results!!Gosar must resign, he approved January 6, He is another Benedict Arnold! A Traitor against the United States Government! Mr. Diggs, Fincham, and other's should be tried and imprisoned for life!! I am a 60 percent disabled Vietnam Vet! 450,000 + WW11 Vets, 38,000+ Korean Vets, 58,500+ Vietnam Vet's,plus, Desert Storm, and more Vet's gave their lives or Wound's to Our Country!! These Traitors turned on these Vet's and citizens of this Great Country!! Traitors belong in Prison! They can't be Trusted!!
David Leon
Vail
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.