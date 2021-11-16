Letter: Paul Gosar's "Cartoon"

Is Paul Gosar's recent anime video showing violent images against a colleague and the President really any different from Kathy Griffin's admittedly tasteless 2017 photo of herself with a mask of Trump that looked like a decapitated head? Ms. Griffin was fired from her job at CNN, blacklisted from any other work for a number of years, threated with Federal charges of conspiracy to assassinate the president, and put on the terrorist no-fly list. My guess is that Mr. Gosar will get nothing but a slap on the wrist and the undying admiration of his fellow republican politicians and voters. No doubt donations are pouring into his office in support. Yet, oh how the republicans would howl if anyone said anything nasty, yet not violent, about the former president--those people were traitors!
I hope that republican hypocrisy won't win the day yet again. Mr. Gosar should be expelled from the House for what he calls a "statement on immigration." I call it menacing and unhinged.
Karen Carson
Downtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.