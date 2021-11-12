 Skip to main content
Letter: Paul Gosar's video
Letter: Paul Gosar's video

Two articles in The Arizona Daily Star on Wednesday were startling: one about the increase in violence in America and the other describing Representative Paul Gosar's anime video showing him stabbing Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in the neck. Gosar's behavior is one of the reasons violence is increasing. As so-called leaders give verbiage to this kind of behavior, others will see it as encouragement to carry it out. Just like what was done January 6, 2021 by a violently aroused mob. And Gosar was involved in that as well. He should be sanctioned by Congress and voted out by reasonable people in Arizona.

Diane Wilson

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

