Letter: Paul Whelan Is No Hero

I want Paul Whelan to be brought home, and I expect his Russian conviction for spying was a sham, but I have seen him referred to as a "retired Marine," and many are spewing about "Biden leaving behind an American hero." To be retired from the Marines, or any other service branch, one has to serve at least 20 years (except in the case of a disability retirement). Whelan served five. So he is an "ex-Marine," a "former Marine," a "separated Marine," but under no circumstances can he be considered a "retired Marine." As for the "American hero" part, yes, he served in Iraq as a clerk. He was then reduced in rank and booted out of the Marine Corps (bad conduct discharge) following a court-martial conviction on several counts related to larceny. So bring him home when Russia allows it; he's owed that as an American citizen. But let's drop this "American hero" story line. We don't owe him a thing for his dishonorable military service.