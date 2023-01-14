Letter: Paul Whelan

Just a reminder to politicians and the news media that former marine, Paul Whelan, is still being held in a Russian prison after four years. His plight only became commonly known after basketball player Brittney Griner also became imprisoned there. Fortunately, she was released in a prisoner exchange in early December arranged by the Biden administration. Unfortunately, Paul Whelan seems to have been returned to obscurity by the media and the Biden administration. Presumably Biden is working hard behind the scenes to also secure Whelan's release, but some pressure from the public and the media might speed up the process.