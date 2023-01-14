 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Paul Whelan

  • Comments

Just a reminder to politicians and the news media that former marine, Paul Whelan, is still being held in a Russian prison after four years. His plight only became commonly known after basketball player Brittney Griner also became imprisoned there. Fortunately, she was released in a prisoner exchange in early December arranged by the Biden administration. Unfortunately, Paul Whelan seems to have been returned to obscurity by the media and the Biden administration. Presumably Biden is working hard behind the scenes to also secure Whelan's release, but some pressure from the public and the media might speed up the process.

Matthew Scully

Sahuarita

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Follow these steps to easily submit a letter to the editor or guest opinion to the Arizona Daily Star.
View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News