Letter: Pause and Let the Dust Settle

Dear Republicans,
I empathize with your disappointment about Trump losing the Presidency. As a Democrat, I felt the same in 2000, when the Supreme Court ruled for George W Bush. I ask us all, over the next six months, let's allow the dust to settle, okay?
Let’s look forward together to experiencing a calming sensation. Drop fear, breathe and listen: Are there tweets and behaviors that attack or rile? Behaviors we don’t want our children to follow? Standards and norms being broken? Is division encouraged or are there requests for unity? In six months, how do you feel inside?
And please: Can “reds” and “blues” stand together as purple, in the middle of extremes, and talk together about issues? Find where we actually agree? And can't we urge all members of Congress to do the same?
We need to heal! We desperately need Congress working together for US, for the US, OUR 21st century challenges. No national challenge is red or blue.
Nancy Jacques
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
