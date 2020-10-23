Letter: Pay Attention ot Swiss Re, Trump and McSally

Persistent bad news becomes like a distant jackhammer, a bothersome white noise. If sirens intervene, we listen. Climate change news is like a jackhammer to many. But listen now to climate news coupled with Swiss Re’s latest comprehensive report on ecosystem collapse in one-fifth of the world, and the accompanying crises. Group it with this election. You have more alarms than heard in any year of human life. Can’t you hear it?
Swiss Re is the world’s second largest reinsurance company. Even conservative Republicans should get the meaning of this, the immediate economic reverberations from fifty percent of global GDP being at risk from crumbling biodiversity. The world cannot afford another four years of the Trump Administration's refusals to act on climate change, nor its corrupt reversals of environmental protections for short-term gains.
Trump and enablers like McSally have no climate plans for term two. Biden will address climate change. Kelly will actively protect Arizona’s water. Our future really is at stake.
Nancy Jacques
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!