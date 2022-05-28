 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Pay attention to the little man behind the curtain

America is going crazy. The world is following our yellow brick road to utter chaos and destruction, created by a one-term charlatan and abomination of a radical wanna-be dictator, only desiring his ego to be satisfied and worshipped by the rodents who cheer him. His only plan: is to instill great fear in people with no solutions or platform. Just create hysteria, like his conquering hero of the late 1930s to 1945.

There are stories every day, on radio, T.V., the Internet and in the Daily Star about mass shootings somewhere in the country (two today). Everyday. In the decade of the ’70s, there were 15 mass shootings. From 2017 thru 2020, 66.

Since 1920, records have been kept regarding the number of these occurrences. The highest number of incidents in over 100 years happened in the years 2017 thru 2020. Who encourages gun violence of this magnitude? Your guess is as good as….

As long as the NRA pays your elected officials’ salaries, maybe never.

Sheldon Metz

Northeast side

Comments may be used in print.

