If Trump is re-elected, he will not just renew his culture war against the so called “woke”. He plans to wreck our economy by imposing up to 10% in across-the-board tariffs which will be passed onto consumers in the form of higher prices spurring inflation. He also intends to give more tax cuts to the top 1% that, like his 2017 cuts, will not trickle down to the rest of us. The Heritage Foundation has developed a 1000-page handbook for him to use to gut the federal civil service which will make it harder for people who rely on programs like Medicare and Social Security to receive and use their earned benefits. President Biden has been pursuing a successful economic policy that focuses on the middle class by rebuilding American manufacturing and our infrastructure. Trump will gut that effort and return to a policy that only benefits the rich and the special interests that support him. The economic contrast could not be starker.