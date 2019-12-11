The Center for Security recently held their banquet at Mar-A-Lago. At this gala, a far right group that wants to shape Trump’s public policy became his private customer. This organization has a seemingly harmless name. However, they have put forth ideas that Barack Obama is a Muslim and that unknown evil forces want to overthrow the Constitution and our system of law and order. Their website contains a biased paper on Shariah law in America. Hosting events such as this is nothing more than another conflict of interest associated with Donald Trump. It implies he condones their beliefs. The Washington Post stated in a November 22, 2019 article that this event illustrates the conflict inherent in doing business with such groups.
Chantal Golden
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.