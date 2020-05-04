Letter: Paycheck Protection for who?

Just learned that Ruth's Chris steak house got 20 million in the coronavirus small business paycheck protection program- seriously? Small businesses are the ones around the corner, the local restaurants, retailers, auto repair, florists, etc. not some international multi-million business with over 100 restaurants worldwide and millions in reserve. I trust, going forward we can get this right or when we come out of this only the wealthy and well connected will have a place to dine!
Norman Patten
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
