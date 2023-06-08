As a conservative I welcome the beginning of an effort to reduce our national debt. However, trying to reduce spending without some increase in taxes is not a balanced approach. It really means that the burden is being placed mostly on the recipients of government aid, Social Security, and the rest of us with average financial assets.
Almost a third of the nations wealth is said to be held by the top 1% of the citizens. It would not be unfair redistribution of wealth if Mr. McCarthy asked them, and us, to contribute a little more to solving our debt problem.
John Ryan
SaddleBrooke
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.