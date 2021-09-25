 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Paying for COVID hospitalizations.
View Comments

Letter: Paying for COVID hospitalizations.

  • Comments

Now that the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine has received the full FDA approval, it makes choosing not to get vaccinated only a matter of personal choice, rather than a matter holding out for a vaccine that has passed all the safety approval processes. COVID-19 is now a mostly preventable disease, at least for those over the age of 12 who are eligible for the vaccine.

Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) reports that Medicare fee-for-service COVID-19 hospitalizations an average $24,033. A study by the Kaiser Foundation estimates there have been some 287,000 preventable COVID hospitalizations from June through August, costing some $5.7 billion.

Freedom is not free, and choices have consequences. It is time people who choose not to protect themselves, and those they expose to this disease, to start paying for the consequences, not with just their lives, but also their pocketbooks.

John McConnaughey

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: UofA Loss to NAU

  • Updated

There is a proverb in Japan that says, "on the rock for three years." A Buddhist monk came to Osaka from South Korea, and sat on a rock in the…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News