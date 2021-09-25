Letter: Paying for COVID hospitalizations.

Now that the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine has received the full FDA approval, it makes choosing not to get vaccinated only a matter of personal choice, rather than a matter holding out for a vaccine that has passed all the safety approval processes. COVID-19 is now a mostly preventable disease, at least for those over the age of 12 who are eligible for the vaccine.
Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) reports that Medicare fee-for-service COVID-19 hospitalizations an average $24,033. A study by the Kaiser Foundation estimates there have been some 287,000 preventable COVID hospitalizations from June through August, costing some $5.7 billion.
Freedom is not free, and choices have consequences. It is time people who choose not to protect themselves, and those they expose to this disease, to start paying for the consequences, not with just their lives, but also their pocketbooks.
John McConnaughey
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.