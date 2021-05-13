Letter: Paying for COVID hospitalizations.

Now that there are several safe and effective vaccines that protect against COVID-19 infections, and these vaccines are available free of charge to all adults who are responsible enough to get vaccinated, it is time that taxpayers be relieved for having to pay the medical costs for persons who choose not to get vaccinated. Many now avoidable hospitalizations will be paid in part by Medicare, Medicaid, or insurance policies, which of course means that we are all paying for these costs.
You have the right to choose not to be vaccinated, but it is not right to saddle others with the costs of this choice. Trillions have been spent developing and distributing vaccines, and on trying repair the damage to the economy caused by this disease. Taxpayers should not have to pay billions more for persons refusing to do their part to end this pandemic.
John McConnaughey
Oro Valley
