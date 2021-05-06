Letter: Paying People to Get Vaccine

Paying people to take the shot is NOT a good idea. Presumably this will be administered in the same way as the pending proposal to forgive college student loans: only those who have not paid their loans receive a benefit, while those who did the right thing and paid off their loans receive nothing. Rather, if they feel the need to pay people to get the vaccine, let's make it a prerequisite for receiving the next "stimulus" check. No vaccine - no stimulus. What could be simpler and more fair than that?
Charles Nelson
Sahuarita
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.