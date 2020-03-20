Letter: Payroll tax cuts for coronavirus??

Do those still working need tax cuts? No. It is those who are actually suffering that need a break, or compensation of some sort, from unpaid medical leave or business shutdowns because of the virus, such as unemployment insurance benefits including those who don't normally qualify for benefits. Also paid medical expenses for testing and treating coronavirus victims.
I also can't help but wonder if Bernie Sanders health care plan was in effect now people would have more peace of mind of being covered with no hidden expenses.
Rick Cook
Green Valley
