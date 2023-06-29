As someone who struggles with an autoimmune disease and is dependent on routine prescription access, I am frustrated with how pharmacy benefit managers are exploiting patients like me for their own gains. PBMs are operating directly opposite of how they were designed—instead of helping lower costs at the pharmacy counter, they are pocking rebates and creating additional barriers to care.

While many autoimmune disorders can be treated with a combination of medications, each patient’s care is different and dependent on a care plan that doctors feel list best. PBM practices like step-therapy and failure-first policies can override this approach and prevent patients from accessing the treatments that work for them. PBMs shouldn’t decide whether a patient needs a certain medication or not, doctors should.

I hope Arizona’s elected officials recognize this need and lead the charge on oversight into PBMs.

Sincerely,

Roberto Martinez

South Tucson