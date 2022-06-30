 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: PBS Real News

Reading some of the letters to the editor and the often asinine and sophomoric responses to these letters, it is pretty obvious that some of the writers are getting their information solely from Fox News. Such a pity. They apparently have no use for what they call Main Stream Media, which admittedly has its faults, but is way better at reporting real news than Fox.

I would suggest people try tuning into the News Hour on PBS. They will learn that this show recaps real news of the day followed by discussion segments with credible guests that often offer opposing views of a subject. No shouting, no insults, just rational arguments that go in depth and may last good portions of the hour. Best yet, no commercials.

Granted, the News Hour is not for those easily distracted or those wanting to hear rude, sarcastic, mindless, one-sided yapping. But if you have a certain level of curious intelligence you may find PBS's News Hour a breath of fresh air.

William Muto

SaddleBrooke

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

