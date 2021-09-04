 Skip to main content
Letter: pC1 & C6 “Even as COVID cases rise, US Open, other events welcome fans”
It is encouraging to know people in NYC do not feel their rights are being violated by having to show proof of COVID vaccinations in order to get into the US Open in Queens this year.

New Yorkers are usually fiercely independent thinkers. What could be their incentive to get vaccinated and not mind showing proof of this?

Perhaps it is because by May 18, 2020, a little over two months since the pandemic cut a murderous path through their city, 20,720 of their fellow New Yorkers had died of COVID. That’s over 10,000 a month, over 2,500 people a week in NYC according to the statistics printed in the New York Post on May 18, 2020. They saw pictures and headlines describing how bodies were kept in refrigerated vans until they could be buried in mass graves or burned. So by August of 2021, they gladly showed proof of vaccination to enter the stadium. I was in NYC during those terrible months. New Yorkers get it.

Karen Papagapitos

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

