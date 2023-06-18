Applause to James Herman's opinion. Israel does this, the Mormon Church send young adults on missions and perhaps others I’m not aware of. A university of Utah administrator told me the drastic positive change seem when young people return to college after their mission. With so many of our youth with little direction, using drugs, lack of responsibility, and respect for their community and country I think service to others may help them mature into contributing citizens. I understand that only 1% of citizens serve in the military — shocking! With obvious alternatives for the young with mental and physical challenges this training proposal of Mr. Herman’s may be a solution to so many problems in today’s American society. Giving of yourself to others here and abroad. It needs to be mandatory.