Letter: Peace Talks

Re: the Feb. 3 article "Trumpism is a major denial of our founding principles."
Michael Gerson's article saying Trump is a Fascist is not a new notion. The Atlantic Monthly's cover story warned us of this possibility four years ago (Jan. 30, 2017). Even if the label, Fascist, has not been self-proclaimed by Trump or understood by many, Fascism has had many faces in the world. And one of its most eviscerating attributes characterized the Trump Administration: Fear.
The author, Victor del Arbol, cites this attribute as he depicts the Josef Stalin regime in his 2014 novel, A Million Drops: "The only guarantee of loyalty is fear."
Our nation has recently witnessed too many public servants who succumbed and have been indelibly stained by fear. And we, its citizens, have also been stained.
How to remove it? I have started to investigate how truth and forgiveness might bring our nation together. Dave Drum's new book is our focus: Peace Talks. Try it!
Michael Craig
West side
